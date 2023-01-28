Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Southwest worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWC. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.