Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roblox by 1,270.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after buying an additional 4,217,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

