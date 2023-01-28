Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 4.1 %

Pool stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.09.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.