Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 467 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Williams Trading lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

