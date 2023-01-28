Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

