Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $598,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 70,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.