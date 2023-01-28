Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

