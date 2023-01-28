Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 23.5% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter worth $172,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

About Grifols

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

