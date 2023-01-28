Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $887.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.70. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 21.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

