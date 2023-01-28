Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,316 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GTY stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

