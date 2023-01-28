26,308 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBP opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $113.40.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $719.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Profile



Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

