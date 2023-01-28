Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BGS stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $31.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

