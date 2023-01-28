Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.