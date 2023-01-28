Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $315.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.81. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $407.95.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.