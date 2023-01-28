Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $196.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

