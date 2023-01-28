Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.