Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 3,773 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Clearfield Stock Up 0.2 %

CLFD opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Profile



Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

