Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,365,000 after acquiring an additional 284,589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,553,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGK opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

