Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $1,481,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.