Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,898 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of KOF opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

