Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank boosted its position in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $51.04 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

