Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.16 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

JJSF stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.34.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.