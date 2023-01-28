Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock opened at €49.53 ($53.83) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.69. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.