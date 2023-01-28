Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock opened at €49.53 ($53.83) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.69. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

