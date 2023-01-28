Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,746 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

