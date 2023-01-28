Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PFODF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.
About Premier Foods
