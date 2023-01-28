Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PFODF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

(Get Rating)

Read More

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.