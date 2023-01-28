Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Visteon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Visteon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $153.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

