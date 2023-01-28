Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 755.7% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
