Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Grows By 3,333.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 3,333.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $59.03 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

