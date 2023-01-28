3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,275 at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,025 ($25.07) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

3i Group Price Performance

LON III opened at GBX 1,607.50 ($19.90) on Friday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609.50 ($19.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,362.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,246.35. The company has a market cap of £15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 434.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 23.25 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.