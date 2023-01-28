60,561 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.25 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

