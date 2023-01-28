Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 737.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LBUY opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

