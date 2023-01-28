Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,030 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market cap of £77.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,444.29. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,701.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,726.31.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Insiders purchased 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

