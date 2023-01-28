Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.15 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

