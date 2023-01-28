H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 744.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.
