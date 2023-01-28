Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kainos Group Price Performance

KNNNF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

