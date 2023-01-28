PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

MPGPF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPGPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

