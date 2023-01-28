Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Rises By 3,553.3%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 3,553.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Braveheart Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Braveheart Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

