Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rises By 795.8%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, an increase of 795.8% from the December 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.63 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

