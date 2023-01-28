Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

