MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 7,450.0% in January

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7,450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MonotaRO stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $406.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

