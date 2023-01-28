Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($257.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €126.08 ($137.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($212.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.74.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

