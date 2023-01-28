Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 3,580.0% in January

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 3,580.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

