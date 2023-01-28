Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of BMW opened at €92.94 ($101.02) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

