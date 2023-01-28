Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

FRA SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.72. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

