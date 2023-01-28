Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 5,100 Price Target at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.19) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,444.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,701.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,726.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

