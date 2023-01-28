adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €180.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €148.30 ($161.20) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €137.27. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

