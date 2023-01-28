Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.38) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.76) to GBX 1,930 ($23.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($23.16) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,986 ($24.59).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,525 ($18.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,398.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,284.50. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.36). The stock has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4,236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.