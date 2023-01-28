Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2,444.29. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,701.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,726.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Insiders acquired a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

