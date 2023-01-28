Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP stock opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 12-month high of €125.40 ($136.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
