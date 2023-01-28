Jet2’s (JET2) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Jet2 Trading Up 2.2 %
JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,234 ($15.28) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 910.20. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.76).
Jet2 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.