Jet2’s (JET2) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Jet2 Trading Up 2.2 %

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,234 ($15.28) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 910.20. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.76).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2

About Jet2

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.42), for a total transaction of £6,268,750 ($7,761,235.61).

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.